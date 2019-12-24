

News at a Glance



Nigerian man dies in ICE custody after sex abuse conviction News 1130 - SNOW HILL, Md. — A Nigerian man died in federal immigration custody over the weekend, days after he was convicted of a sex offence and assault in Maryland. Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



