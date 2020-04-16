

News at a Glance



Nigerian man makes stew with Frog meat (photos) Nesco Media - A Nigerian man identified as Baptist Amah from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State took to Facebook to share photos of the Frogs he used to prepare stew. Amah, who rears all sorts of animals, stated that Frog meat “cures impotence in men”.



News Credibility Score: 21%



