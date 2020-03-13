

Nigerian man nicknamed 'stubborn' allegedly beats wife to coma over divorce Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian man, Salami Olajide a.k.a Stubborn has been accused of beating his wife and mother of his three children, Salami Ruth to coma and trying to force deadly insecticide, sniper down her throat for trying to quit their marriage of 6 years.



