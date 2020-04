News at a Glance



Nigerian man who tested positive for COVID-19 in UK begs Nigerians to take it seriously Ladun Liadi Blog - A Nigerian man who has tested posivite for COVID-19 in the UK has appealed to Nigerians to take the killer bug seriously saying it is real.He also appealed to Nigerians that this is not the time to bash President Buhari because the lockdown order is ...



News Credibility Score: 21%