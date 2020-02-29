

News at a Glance



Nigerian may disintegrate due to Buhari administration's impunity - Obasanjo Linda Ikeji Blog - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fear of Nigeria disintegrating under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. Obasanjo who disclosed this at Frederick Fasehun 1st Memorial Lecture on Saturday February 29, stated that there is ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



