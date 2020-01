News at a Glance



Nigerian national arrested with 500 grams of fine quality Cocaine in India Linda Ikeji Blog - The Delhi Police on Saturday, January 11, said to have arrested a 33-year-old Nigerian national, Locky Ferosin Ovnawa for allegedly involved in the supply of Cocaine. Police said Constable Ashok Kumar of Narcotics Squad, South Delhi, on Friday received ...



News Credibility Score: 95%