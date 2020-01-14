

News at a Glance



Nigerian reportedly killed in Ukranian plane crash says ‘I’m alive!’ Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online BREAKING: Nigerian reportedly killed in Ukranian plane crash says ‘I’m alive!’ A Nigerian, Mr Adeleye Olayinka Bernard, whose picture went viral as one of the victims onboard the Ukranian Boeing aircraft that was brought down by Iranian ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



