Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigerian soldier kills 4 of his colleagues
News photo Xquisite360 Blog  - Xquisite 360 Blog Nigerian soldier kills 4 of his colleagues Sad but real, undisclosed aggrieved Nigerian soldier has opened fire on his colleagues at army super camp 15 in Malam Fatori, Borno state, killing Nigerian soldier kills 4 of his colleagues Abbey

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

I Don Sabi:
A personnel of the Nigerian Army has killed four of his colleagues, injured two before killing himself.
Nigerian soldier shoots 4 colleagues, self dead Diamond Celebrities:
A Corporal of Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, Borno State, has opened fire on colleagues killing four and injuring two others before killing himself.


   More Picks
1 Governor Forces Teachers To Eat Poor Quality Meal Being Given To Students (Photos) - Tori News, 48 mins ago
2 Shock As Woman Dies During Romp With Policeman In Ekiti - Tori News, 48 mins ago
3 Judge Rejects UK Government’s Heathrow Airport Expansion Plan - Inside Business Online, 58 mins ago
4 Tension as 4000 Cattle, Armed Fulani Herdsmen Sighted in Benue Communities - Signal, 1 hour ago
5 Outrage as body camera footage showing the arrest of a 6 year old Florida schoolgirl emerges - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
6 See Mike Tyson’s brutal response to comedian Michael Blackson after he sent him a DM saying he wants to marry his daughter, Mitchell Tyson - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
7 MASSOB tells S’East to forget Igbo Presidency in 2023 - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
8 Check out a man’s Unexpected Reaction after the two Women he Was Seeing Met up and took a Photo to Make him Sweat - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
9 Leah Sharibu’s Mother Storms London, Set To Meet British Prime Minister - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 I will never forgive you for mother of journalist allegedly assaulted by Davido - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info