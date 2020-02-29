

News at a Glance



Nigerian varsity don discovers cure for coronavirus, lassa fever The Nigeria Lawyer - Professor of Virology, Maduike Ezeibe of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, MOUAU, who once claimed to have discovered therapy for the cure of HIVAIDS, said that his therapy has the potency to cure the dreaded coronavirus ravaging ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



