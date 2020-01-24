

News at a Glance



Nigerians Attack Buhari's Spokesman Femi Adesina Over Comments On CAN CKN Nigeria - Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF) has lambasted the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, for attacking the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), following its reaction to the murder of ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



