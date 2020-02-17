

Nigerians Have Right To Protest Against Insecurity By Femi Falana Sahara Reporters - The Presidency has warned Nigerians to stop protesting against the rising wave of insecurity in the country. According to presidential spokesperson, Mr. Shehu Garba, "The Presidency wishes to caution a section of the political class against misleading ...



