

News at a Glance



Nigerians React As Davido Resist Rocking Meghan’s Backside On Stage (Video) Anaedo Online - Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has won the hearts of his fans on social media all over, after an unexpected course of action he took while he was performing at a music concert in Lagos. The singer had mounted the stage alongside ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



