

News at a Glance



Nigerians applaud Senator Dino Melaye’s acting skills as he makes first appearance in a movie | Watch Kemi Filani Blog - Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye has finally made his first appearance as an actor in a short movie that surfaced on the internet. Dino Melaye who is always in the news is known to be a very dramatic and entertaining man.



News Credibility Score: 1%



