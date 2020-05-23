Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians appreciate Williams Uchemba as he moves a family from a slum to a new house he built for them (video/photos)
News photo Wotzup NG  - Williams Uchemba, Nigerian Nollywood actor, his philanthropist act has moved several people to tears after he moved out a wretched family from the slums to a new house he built for them.

15 hours ago
