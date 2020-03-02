

Nigerians are suffering – Catholic Archbishop, Kaigama tells Buhari Nigerian Eye - The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has lamented that Nigerians are currently suffering under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.Kaigama said Nigerians are suffering because the government seems disconnected from the people ...



