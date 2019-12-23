

Nigerians mourn as popular Ondo OAP and comedian, Sweet Steve dies in an accident this morning Linda Ikeji Blog - Sweet Steve is currently trending on Twitter as Nigerians mourn and pay tribute to popular Ondo state OAP and comedian, Steve, who died this morning in an accident. The Orange FM OAP was involved in an accident along Ondo road early this morning.



