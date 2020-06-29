

News at a Glance



Nigerians must embrace NIN in order to have adequate data —NIMC DG Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Nigerians must embrace NIN in order to have adequate data —NIMC DG The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, in this interview with BODE ADEWUMI speaks on the activities of the Commission, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



