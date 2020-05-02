Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians must learn to live with COVID-19 till vaccine is found – NCDC DG
The News Guru  - The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Friday said that Nigerians will have to learn to live with the coronavirus (COVID-19) until a vaccine is found.

1 day ago
 Additional Sources

Premium Times:
Mr Gates said as of April 9, 115 potential COVID-19 vaccines were being developed globally.
Bella Naija:
A new episode of “Healthy Living” with Tosin Ajibade is out and this episode is all about learning how to make a fresh milk substitute using almond nuts.
Signal:
Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Thursday..
Nigerian Eye:
The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that there are 102 potential COVID-19 vaccines being developed around the world.WHO, in a document posted on the organization’s website on Thursday, said eight of the potential vaccines have been ...
My Celebrity & I:
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on...
Eco City Reporters:
Report emerging from the Nigerian house of Rep reveals that bill to enforce Coronavirus vaccine on Nigerians is about to be passed and that NCDC will work with Police to make sure everyone is part of it forcefully.
The Genius Media:
COVID-19 has claimed the lives an immigrant Nicaraguan family who had been living in the US for over three decades.
Nigeria Newspaper:
COVID-19: UN, WHO Deploy 3,000 Personnel In Kano - Boss Mustapha
Koko Level's Blog:
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that 102 potential Covid-19 vaccines are being developed


   More Picks
1 Man 77 arrested For insulting President Buhari, Gov Masari, After Bandit Killed His Family - NGG, 5 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints NAICOM, NDIC board members - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
3 Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Receives Accolades For Prophecy - Black Berry Babes, 5 hours ago
4 WARNING: See What Prolonged Use Of Face Mask Can Cause - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
5 Malami lauds Nigerian media for enhancing fight against corruption - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 First Bank, Polaris Bank Bounce Back - iExclusive News, 5 hours ago
7 APC Praise Atiku Over His Advise To Buhari - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
8 How Many Seconds Can You Last?! Tanasha Donna Fires Back At Diamond Platnumz Friend - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
9 Another Northern traditional ruler, Emir of Kaura Namoda, dies awaiting COVID-19 test result - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria tops list in West Africa as continent records 1,754 deaths - Velox News, 6 hours ago
