Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha
News photo Daily Times  - The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, says Nigerians must continue to thank God in view of the country’s low mortality rate being recorded following the community spread

8 hours ago
