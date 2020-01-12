

News at a Glance



Nigerians react as Bishop Oyedepo dismisses his church's senior officials for looting the treasury Linda Ikeji Blog - Some Nigerians have reacted to report of Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo dismissing his senior church officials for looting the church's treasury.



News Credibility Score: 95%



