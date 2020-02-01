Post News
Nigerians react to Odion Ighalo’s shock move to Manchester United
The Breaking Times
- The former Nigeria international completed a temporary move to Old Trafford on Friday, becoming the first Nigerian to play for the club.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has slammed Manchester United’s loan move for Odion Ighalo describing it as an act of “desperation”, Completesports.com reports.
The Guardian:
Newcastle United have signed England left-back Danny Rose on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, the northeast club announced Thursday.
Premium Times:
Tottenham also made their own late attempt to secure a loan deal for Ighalo.
Ripples:
Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo is set to join English Premier League club Manchester United on loan as both parties have agreed, but no deal is struck yet.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Former Manchester United Defender Manchester United Defender, Rio Ferdinand has reacted after his former Club announced the Signing of Nigerian Striker, Odion Ighalo on a 6 month loan from Chinese club side.
Olisa TV:
Premier League giants Manchester United have signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end…Read More
The Info Stride:
Manchester United have wrapped up the signing of Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.
Blueprint:
Manchester United have signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season. The deal to bring the 30-year-old Nigeria international to Old Trafford contains no option to [...]
The News Guru:
THERE are strong indications last night that Manchester United m ay strike a deal for former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo before the end of the January Transfer Window today.
Prompt News:
By Amosu Adeboye Manchester United have reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms and salary over a six-month
Scan News Nigeria:
The former Watford striker could be on his way back to the Premier League (Picture: Getty) Manchester United are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to wrap up a loan deal for Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo and have reportedly ...
Jkcyno's Blog:
Manchester United can confirm that Odion Ighalo will join on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua...
The Rainbow:
Manchester United at the deadline day of the 20192020 January window signed Nigerian International Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua until the end of the season. Man United confirmed the deal on its website.
Within Nigeria:
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has slammed Manchester United’s loan move for Odion Ighalo describing it as an act of “desperation”.
Leaders NG:
Manchester United has confirmed that Odion Ighalo has joined on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua until the end of the season. The club, on its website, described Ighalo as a “a lifelong Reds supporter”. “The [...]
Afrobeats Global:
Nigerian Vocalist, Timi Dakolo has revealed that he was praying for Nigerian Footballer, Jude Odion Ighalo to join Premier League Giant, Manchester United. Timi Dakolo who is an Arsenal fan revealed this on his Twitter page.
Nigeria Tunes:
Manchester United FC has confirmed that Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo has joined the club on a six-month loan from his Chinese club side, Shanghai Greenland Shenhua. Though the deal to bring the former Watford striker to Manchester United contains no ...
Silverbird TV:
Having emerged top scorer of the last African Cup of Nation with six goals, Nigeria international Odion Ighalo easily became the toast of many big clubs in Europe. Among them are Tottenham Hostspur and Manchester United. On Friday, the Super Eagles ...
Slayminded:
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the season, according to various sources.
MusBizu Beat:
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Shanghai Shenhua to sign striker Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan. United are finalising the move to bring in the 30-year-old who has Premier League experience at Watford between 2014-17.
Gist Lovers:
The entire nation is currently awash with news of Odion Ighalo’s surprise move to Manchester United. The English football giants late on Friday night agreed a deal with Shanghai Shenhua of China to sign Ighalo [...]
Kemi Filani Blog:
Footballer Odion Ighalo has become the first Nigerian to officially play for the Manchester United senior men’s team after the club made a late swoop for him on Friday...Ighalo, who plays for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, agreed a move ...
