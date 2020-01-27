Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians should be thankful that bombing has reduced – Presidency
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, says Nigerians ought to be thankful that the spate of attacks by Boko Haram has dropped.He said despite the recent bombings that have claimed scores of lives, the impact of ...

1 Buhari replies Danjuma, speaks on relationship with Osinbajo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Group seeks poll cancellation as Bello begins second term - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Gunmen abduct Imam’s sons, one other in Abaji - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Stunning Red Carpet photos from the 2020 Grammy Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Amotekun: Some lessons in history - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Nnamdi Kanu, Main Stumbling Block To Igbo’s Chances – Northern Elders Leader - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
7 Nigerians should be thankful that bombing has reduced – Presidency - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
8 Nigerian Woman In Her 60s Gets Married For The First Time (Photos) - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 2020: DisCOs and better service delivery - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Again, Emefiele Forecloses Possibility of Currency Devaluation - This Day, 5 hours ago
