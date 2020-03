News at a Glance



Nigerians should not be ”hysterical” over Coronavirus – Minister Daily Times - Abuja – The Federal Ministry of Health (FHOM), has called on Nigerians not to be “hysterical”over the Coronavirus (COVID19), urging citizens to refrain from panic and fear. Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister for state, gave the advice on Monday in Abuja ...



News Credibility Score: 95%