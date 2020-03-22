Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s Buhari Finally Speaks On The Coronavirus Pandemic (Video)
Reporters Wall  - Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Buhari has shared a video that shows Buhari speaking More

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari calls for total lockdown in Nigeria – Daily Trust - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
2 Gov Oyetola says winning war against Coronavirus, collective responsibility - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
3 Woman gives birth along the road, this morning, in Egbeda, Lagos State(Video) - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
4 Kenya police fire teargas to clear market amid virus shutdown - Today, 3 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Prices of hand sanitisers, face mask, chloroquine soar in Onitsha Drug Market - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
6 If coronavirus happened during elections, politicians would have been knocking at doors with indomie, rice, sanitizers, Shehu Sani alleges - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Enugu Rangers Confirm Death Of Its Player Ifeanyi Onwubiko - Naija News, 3 hours ago
8 Actress, Eniola Badmus reacts after being called out for not self-isolating after returning from UK - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
9 First Coronavirus Death Recorded In Nigeria - Tori News, 4 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Nigerian lawmakers rejecting airport screening, Buhari’s chief of staff says - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
