Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Drop By $5.09bn In Four Months ODU News - Nigeria’s foreign reserves have dropped by $5.09billion in the past four months. In the latest Statistics released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the foreign reserves have dipped from $38.53bn on January 2, 2020 to $33.44bn as of April 28, 2020.



News Credibility Score: 41%



