Nigeria's Odion Ighalo Scores First Goal For Manchester United CKN Nigeria - Odion Ighalo, Manchester United’s January signing from China, has scored his first goal for the club. Ighalo scored his debut goal in Manchester United’s game against Club Brugge.His goal came six minutes after Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils ahead ...



