Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Revenues Underperforming, Debt Service Obligation a Struggle
This Day  - ZAINAB AHMED The issue of Nigeria’s indebtedness and debt servicing is a recurring decimal in the economy. The borrowing spree of the present administration has even made it more topical in the life of the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria is traumatized, not a failed state ―Sen, NEF leader - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 APGA Candidates Floor PDP In Abia Rerun Election - CKN Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 I can't wait to wed him, there's no way he's after my money - British woman, 80, who's planning to marry her jobless Egyptian toyboy, 35, says (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 APC wins Reps seat in Cross River - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states because of God’s Blessing –Governor Wike - Scan News Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Abiodun meets UK companies in investment drive - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
8 PARENTS’ BURIAL ON FEBRUARY14: Kinsmen divided over Nnamdi Kanu’s return - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Impeachment Threat Looms Over Senate President & Deputy Senate President, Ndume Flames Fire - Abuja Press, 3 hours ago
10 “No one cried…” Eyewitness recounts how people showed up at slain CAN chairman’s memorial service with Joy - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info