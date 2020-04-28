

News at a Glance



Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases increase to 1337 Nigerian Eye - Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria today.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) disclosed this via its verified official twitter handle.It said 34 of the new cases are in Lagos, 15 in Fact, 11 in Borno and two in Taraba ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



