Nigeria’s coronavirus case hit 174 as NCDC announces 23 new cases
Velox News  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty three new cases of coronavirus in the country. This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 174.

1 Beijing’s coronavirus lies have badly deepened global suffering - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
2 Lockdown rules relaxed for markets, supermarkets, food stores in Lagos, Abuja - PM News, 3 hours ago
3 Cuba ready to help in Nigeria’s coronavirus battle – Envoy - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
4 Nigerian govt pays N20,000 to 5,000 Abuja households — Minister - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Italy’s Virus Death Count Still High as Lockdown Extended to April 13 - The Herald, 4 hours ago
6 “Medical staff who lose their lives treating Coronavirus patients are ‘lucky’ to die for their country” – Philippines President, Rodrigo Duterte says - Wotzup NG, 4 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Wimbledon 2020 cancelled for the first time since World War II - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Desmond Elliot slammed over his ‘makeshift cleansing’ project - Naija Log, 5 hours ago
9 Global coronavirus cases nearing a million people tested positive - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
10 How Dybala is coping being Coronavirus patient - PM News, 5 hours ago
