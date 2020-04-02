Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nigeria’s coronavirus cases hit 174 as Akwa Ibom record first five cases
News photo Koko Mansion  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in Nigeria to 174.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria has now recorded 174 cases of the virus in 13 states.
The News Guru:
Twenty-three new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria, with 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed. TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) ...
Naija News:
Twenty-three new cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed on Wednesday in Nigeria by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). According to the NCDC in a post on their official Twitter account, the cases were recorded in Lagos, FCT, Akwa Ibom, ...
Global Upfront:
Nigeria now has a total of 174 confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday evening.
Aledeh:
The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 23 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCDC made the update on Wednesday evening and said as at 8 p.m, Nigeria has a total of 174 cases with 9 people discharged and 2 deaths.
First Reports:
Five persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). This comes as the total recorded Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 174.
Nigeria Newspaper:
23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by NCDC, Toll 174
The New Diplomat:
Akwa Ibom state has joined the league of states with confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria after five patients tested Positive for the virus in the state.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigeria has recorded 23 new cases of Covid-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 174.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed this night announced the new cases.Of the new cases, 9 are in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 ...


   More Picks
1 Beijing’s coronavirus lies have badly deepened global suffering - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
2 Lockdown rules relaxed for markets, supermarkets, food stores in Lagos, Abuja - PM News, 3 hours ago
3 Cuba ready to help in Nigeria’s coronavirus battle – Envoy - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
4 Nigerian govt pays N20,000 to 5,000 Abuja households — Minister - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Italy’s Virus Death Count Still High as Lockdown Extended to April 13 - The Herald, 4 hours ago
6 “Medical staff who lose their lives treating Coronavirus patients are ‘lucky’ to die for their country” – Philippines President, Rodrigo Duterte says - Wotzup NG, 4 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Wimbledon 2020 cancelled for the first time since World War II - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Desmond Elliot slammed over his ‘makeshift cleansing’ project - Naija Log, 5 hours ago
9 Global coronavirus cases nearing a million people tested positive - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
10 How Dybala is coping being Coronavirus patient - PM News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info