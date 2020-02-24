

Nigeria’s economy surpasses IMF’s projection, grows by 2.27% Vanguard News - Nigeria’s gross domestic product grew by 2.27% in 2019, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected that the nation’s economy would grow by 2.1% in 2019.



