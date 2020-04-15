Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria'sDisplacedCampsAmongMostVulnerable toCoronavirus
Nigeria Sun  - JOS, NIGERIA - More than a decade of Boko Haram militant attacks have displaced over two million Nigerians in the north, with hundreds of thousands living in internally displaced people's camps.



10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


