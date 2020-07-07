Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nine Ondo lawmakers come out against impeachment of deputy governor
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - At least nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday dissociated themselves from the plot to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. The assembly had on Tuesday morning commenced impeachment proceedings against Ajayi over ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Ondo Deputy-Governor: Nine lawmakers dump impeachment plan, back Ajayi Premium Times:
Nine of the 26-member state House of Assembly said they would not back the move to remove the deputy governor
UPDATE: 14 members of Ondo State House of Assembly sign impeachment notice for Deputy Governor Page One:
After the seating convened to proceed with the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of the...
Ondo Lawmakers Commence Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi Leaders NG:
Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly are currently going ahead with impeachment process against the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi. The lawmakers, who resumed from a one month recess on Tuesday, [...]
Ondo Assembly begins Impeachment process against Deputy Governor Politics Nigeria:
The Ondo state house of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi over his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The premises of the assembly is currently under heavy guard as ...
Ondo Lawmakers Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy Governor Global Village Extra:
By Kazeem Ade LAGOS (GVE) – There is heavy presence of security operatives at the Ondo state house of assembly complex as impeachment proceedings against Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor, begin. About 10 police and the Nigeria Security and Civil...


