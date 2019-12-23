

News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu bounces back, says his tomorrow’s speech will …. Vanguard News - After about two weeks of media silence, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has scheduled a live broadcast tomorrow, where he would pass his Christmas message to his people.



News Credibility Score: 95%



