News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu kicks against alleged fresh loans request from IMF, World Bank, AfDB Vanguard News - By Chimaobi Nwaiwu THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, kicked against further lending by foreign lenders to the Nigerian government, saying it breaches the organic law of Nigeria.



News Credibility Score: 95%