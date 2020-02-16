

News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu reveals next move to actualize Biafra after Parents Burial The Giant - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (POB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to now put all efforts on the actualisation of Biafra now that his parents are out of the way.Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, Kanu also thanked members of the IPOB who ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



