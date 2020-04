News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu threatens to crumble Nigeria, alleges Aso Rock in ‘turmoil’ Nigerian Eye - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday revealed how he would “crumble Nigeria.”Kanu disclosed that he would crumble Nigeria without firing a single shot but will use the truth.In a statement, the IPOB leader also ...



News Credibility Score: 41%