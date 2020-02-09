

Nnamdi Kanu threatens to hunt down the children of Abia Police Commissioner, Ene Okon Linda Ikeji Blog - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to hunt down the children of Abia Police Commissioner, Ene Okon if any killing occurs at the burial ceremony of his parents in Afaraukwu on Friday February 14.



