

News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu to FG: I’ll start charging you for free education on my facebook page Vanguard News - The leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday took a swipe at the Nigerian government, saying that the government visits his facebook page to get free education.



News Credibility Score: 95%



