Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nnamdi Kanu urges Jonathan to defend himself, wife, family
News photo Vanguard News  - The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, warned that he and his group will no longer tolerate the intimidation and harassment of former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Apostle Suleman Releases Powerful Prophecies For May - Naija News, 4 hours ago
2 Nasarawa Assembly losses member - NNN, 4 hours ago
3 How my dad was killed by his jealous bestie - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu urges Jonathan to defend himself, wife, family - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Gbajabiamila’s Coronavirus bill satanic, will enforce vaccination – Pastor Giwa - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
6 Governors playing politics with COVID-19 numbers for funds – Northern Elders - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
7 Access bank to cut Salaries from May - Page One, 4 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Chloroquine, Zithromax cures Coronavirus – Gov. Bala Mohammed opens up - Velox News, 4 hours ago
9 TV anchor caught with half-n.a.k.e.d woman during live broadcast - and it's not his girlfriend - Gist Punch, 4 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Bill Gates lists things to do for life to get back to normal - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info