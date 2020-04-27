

News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu writes to IMF, ADB, World Bank, over Lending loan To Nigeria Eco City Reporters - My letter to IMF, World Bank & Africa Dev. Bank (ADB) – MAZI NNAMDI KANU Dear Sirs, Foreign Lenders Must Stop Lending To Nigeria Just before the COVID Pandemic struck, Nigeria was on the verge of taking a loan of almost $23 Billion from a complex mix ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



