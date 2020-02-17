

News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu’s Family At Thanksgiving Service After Burial Of Parents (Photos) Naija Loaded - The thanksgiving service for Late HRH Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Lolo Sally Okwu Kanu the parents to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu...



News Credibility Score: 81%



