

News at a Glance



Nnamdi Kanu's Statement About Apostle Suleman & Igbos Worshipping In His Church Gist Punch - IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is under fire over his comment on Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide. Apostle Johnson Suleman's protege in Europe who goes by the nameObiwest Utchaychukwu aka The Media Apostlecalled ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



