Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


No Child Should See Sending Money To His Or Her Aged Parents As A Duty – Noble Igwe
The Info Stride  - Popular Fashion designer, Noble Igwe has said the act of children sending cash to their aged parents is the biggest scam ever. Noble believes that the kids do not owe their parents anything because they should have prepared for the future.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 WHO says coronavirus outbreak ‘getting bigger’, warns of spread worldwide - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Kenya’s High Court Suspends Flights From China Over Coronavirus - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
3 Katsina Police command arrest corps member who allegedly r.a.p.e.d JSS1 female student - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: WHO commends Nigeria’s effort on response - EnviroNews Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Anxiety In Edo Over Coronavirus Detection As Screening Begins At Benin Airport - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: We Will Ban Public Gatherings if Cases Escalate – Governor Sanwo-Olu - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 New Video: Praiz – Madu - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
8 Why we dumped SDP, APC for PDP – SDP Gubernatorial candidate, Adamu Jumbo - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
9 Actress Cossy Orjiakor undergoes another plastic surgery (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
10 Four Corpses Found in Taraba Kidnappers’ Den - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info