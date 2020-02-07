

No, Mr President, you’ve not decimated Boko Haram ― Yerima, Salem tell Buhari Vanguard News - Commend INEC on de-registeration of 74 political parties By Levinus Nwabughiogu Contrary to the presidential submission that Boko Haram has been decimated, two prominent Nigerians have rather stated that insurgency was on the rise.



