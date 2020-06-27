Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


No Nigerian State Safe, Secure Again, Says Obasanjo
News photo Western Post News  - The former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that no state in the country was safe and secure any longer as a result of the threat of bandits and terror organisations.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 FA Cup: Ighalo scores as Man United qualify for semi-final - Ladun Liadi Blog, 56 mins ago
2 Crimestoppers announce £10k reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of BBNaija star, Khafi’s brother - Luci Post, 2 hours ago
3 Re-Issued: Abuja Airport 90% Complete, Ready To Resume Operations, Says Minister - The Bridge News, 2 hours ago
4 Thinking About My 2023 Ambition Distasteful, Uncaring – Tinubu - Naija News, 2 hours ago
5 Presidency reveals those trying hard to put Buhari and Tinubu at war - First Reports, 2 hours ago
6 “They Were Riven By Unnecessary Conflict” – Tinubu Backs Dissolution Of APC NWC - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
7 FG Test-Runs Nnamdi Azikiwe, Lagos Airport Ahead of Flight Operations - Investor King, 2 hours ago
8 Abuja Airport Opens With Strict COVID19 Safety Protocols - Olu Famous, 2 hours ago
9 2023 ambition: Tinubu speaks in parables, mocks detractors - The Point, 2 hours ago
10 Becoming The Parth We Were Intended To Be - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info