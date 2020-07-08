Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

No WAEC exams for students in Nigeria as FG suspends planned resumption of schools
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Federal Government on Wednesday suspended the planned resumption of federal schools across the country.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
2 APC screens Akeredolu, others ahead Ondo Guber Poll - Politics Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 No WAEC exams for students in Nigeria as FG suspends planned resumption of schools - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Suspect in California doctor’s killing identified as wanted felon - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
5 Mohammed Umar Resumes As EFCC Chairman Following Magu’s Suspension - 360Nobs.com, 2 hours ago
6 Iran promise to boost military links with Syria - NNN, 2 hours ago
7 WAEC can’t dictate to us, graduating students should stop going to schools, says minister - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 EFCC: Reno Omokri attacks Buhari for picking another northerner as Magu’s replacement - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
9 Mohammed Umar: “Why must northerners always head EFCC?” Reno Omokri queries - The Herald, 3 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Adamawa govt announces date for school resumption - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
