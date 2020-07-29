News at a Glance

No amount of kneeling will save Oshiomhole – Shaibu Edujandon - The Deputy Governor of Edo State and the running mate to Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 election, Philip Shaibu, has said no amount of kneeling stunt would save the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



