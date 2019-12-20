

News at a Glance



No end in sight for Edo APC crisis, as Obaseki’s supporters reject Lawan’s reconciliation committee Ripples - A group, The ObasekiShuaibu Movement on Thursday rejected the reconciliation committee put together by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan. The group, a ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



