No evidence yet that mysterious deaths in Kano was caused by Coronavirus ' Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire Linda Ikeji Blog - The Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire on Tuesday May 5, stated there is still no evidence which suggests that the mysterious deaths in Kano was caused by Coronavirus. Osagie disclosed this in a meeting with members of the House of Representatives. He ...



